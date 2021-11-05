Don't Miss

Droga5 paints disarming picture for Zuckerberg’s Meta

Nice of Mark Zuckerberg to share this one personally…

Facebook is now Meta as it ventures into the metaverse – where you can interact digitally (or should that be hang out?)

Droga5 is on the case with Facebook’s in-house creativos and a little help from Henri Rousseau’s 1908 work The Fight Between Tiger and Buffalo.

“This going to be fun,” it tells us.

Does exactly what it says on the tin, or hopes to. Which David D may recall from his days in London.

Pretty good. Let’s hope Zuck and co cut Droga5 some slack.

MAA creative scale: 8.

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

