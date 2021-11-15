Don't Miss

Dominos goes full festive yodel for Christmas pizza launch

Posted by: Emma Hall

VCCP’s “Domin-oh-hoo-hoo” campaign for Dominos Pizza takes a festive turn with a full choir
to launch its Christmas menu. Apparently the original campaign reached 95 per cent of the UK population, and there’s clearly plenty more mileage to be had out of the idea if this ad is anything to go by.

This time, there’s also a real life yodelling choir in the media mix, and the “sonic branding” means that it will play heavily on radio as well as the other usual channels, with media planning and buying by Havas Media.

Not sure whether or not the yodel is taking off as a “thing,” but this is one of those simple, unexpected, memorable and effective campaigns that VCCP does so well.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

