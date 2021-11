0 Shares Share

This is a classic Disney Christmas story of a stepfather tentatively finding a role in a blended family, creating a new set of traditions as they go.

If anybody can do it in-house, Disney should be able to, and here they’ve done a masterful job of creating a sequel to last year’s Lola, which has been viewed 106 million times globally.

Disney has a lot to say about how it all came about and what it all means, but the ad speaks very well for itself.

MAA creative scale: 8.5