Digital media wizard Essence digs down with RHS

We overlooked WPP media agency Essence’s win of the non-digital parts of Google without a pitch (doubt that anyone was surprised, even Omnicom’s PHD) but the all-conquering tech-based agency has added an intriguing newcomer – the UK’s venerable Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.)

RHS director of members, marketing and digital Martine Parnell says: “The RHS continues to grow, bringing advice and inspiration to new and seasoned gardeners. Appointing Essence will give us the tools and expertise to attract gardeners of all ages, from all walks of life, and ensure that the positive impact of the RHS’ work can reach more people in the future.”

Head of media and insight Ian Thomson says: “We’ve tasked Essence to bring its strengths to our organisation by looking at the science behind advertising to deliver compelling, relevant, and data-driven campaigns that will inspire a nation of gardeners.”

Essence EMEA CEO Tim Irwin says: “At Essence, we help brands grow and thrive through digital transformation. We’re proud to have been chosen by the RHS to take their advertising to the ever-increasing number of gardening enthusiasts across the UK (estimated 30m). By responding to changing consumer behaviour and media habits, we’re in a strong position to use our digital, data and infrastructure capabilities to deliver meaningful and engaging communications for the RHS.”

No doubt they will. Once upon a time such thoughts might have been expected from a new creative agency – but times change.