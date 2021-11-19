Dentsu’s iProspect wins Kering global media

0 Shares Share

Dentsu International’s iProspect has won Gucci and YSL owner Kering’s global media account. The business moves from Publicis’ Zenith in a review handled by R3.

Kering, founded by the French Pinault family, also owns Balenciaga and numerous other high end brands. It spends around €500m on media. The win will be especially welcome for Dentsu International boss Wendy Clark as Dentsu (its agencies include Carat) has missed out in a number of big media reviews. Clark is currently trying to downsize DI into six main operating brands.

Kering says: it chose iProspect for its “data-driven strategic vision and capabilities, its drive for innovation and creativity, along with its constant agile mindset.” As you do.

iProspect global brand president Amanda Morrissey says: “Enhancing our strong partnership with Kering is an amazing win for iProspect, one which propels our existing relationship onto a global stage.

“As the end-to-end agency, with the full scope of brand and performance media, our passionate team looks forward to working with one of the most innovative, digital-first, and data-driven luxury brands in the world.”