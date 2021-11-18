Channel 4 celebrates weirdness as it steps up anti-privatisation campaign

0 Shares Share

The UK’s Channel 4 is going into overdrive as it tries to scupper the Government’s plans to privatise it – that is, flog it off to a US private equity firm – and now it’s released ‘Altogether Different,’ a hymn to C4’s diversity.

With a play on the film classification system – ‘W’ for weird.

CMO Zaid Al-Qassab says: “Altogether Different reflects why Channel 4 was created – to authentically represent unheard voices and the cultural diversity of the UK. This film is an entertaining celebration of our collective differences as something that unites us all, and reminds viewers that Channel 4 is the number one destination for the diverse, distinctive British content that they love.”

So take that Boris and pals (not that he has many left.)

MAA creative scale: 8.