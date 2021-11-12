Celebrated director Ringan Ledwidge dies at 50

0 Shares Share

Rattling Stick co-founder Ringan Ledwidge, maybe the world’s best commercials director, has died aged just 50.

Ledwidge founded Ratttling Stick with Daniel Kleinman and Johnnie Frankel in 2006. Ledwidge’s work included epics for Audi, Sainsbury’s. The Guardian, Levi’s and Puma.

Rattling Stick says: “It is with a very heavy heart we have to announce that our beloved Ringan passed away in his sleep. Cancer has taken him from us, and we already miss him dearly. No one will ever come close to the legend that he is.

“We could sit here and write up all the accolades he has won, or go into the magic he added to everything he touched, but that doesn’t feel right just now.

“Anyone that knew Ringan knew what a special, wonderful man he was. He will never be forgotten, and the industry has just lost one of its best.”

Sainsbury’s ‘Christmas is for sharing.’

Audi ‘Clowns’

Ledwidge was synonymous with the last great era of TV advertising. He wrote in Campaign in 2015: “I still believe that stories well told rise above the mediocrity and, in turn, provoke, inspire and financially deliver. And there are just about enough agencies, creatives, directors and clients to keep that alive. This kind of work is still the work that makes the difference. Hopefully, that penny will drop for those who employ agencies and production companies alike.”

It would be a fitting tribute to a great director if it did.