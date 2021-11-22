Can Chipotle recreate past glories ten years on?

0 Shares Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill was the big winner at Cannes a decade ago with ‘Back to the Start,’ an epic plugging its farming connections and now it’s back with another, this time with Kacey Musgraves doing the singing, in place of the irreplaceable Willie Nelson, with another Coldplay tune (his was ‘the Scientist.’) By Observatory.

This time it’s a young farmer leaving the land and then thinking better of it. Chipotle sponsors various US farming causes.

Here’s the original.

‘Back to the Start’ arguably kicked off the wave of ‘purpose’ ads still washing on adland’s shores. The new one? Actually it’s surprisingly good. Like lots of current longer ads it hits the low notes half-way and then finishes with a second act, an upbeat close. Cunning eh?

MAA creative scale: 8.