Boots goes all out for a Christmas epic

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 16 hours ago

WPP construct The Pharm looks after Boots and it’s thrown the kitchen sink at ‘Bags of Joy’ with actress Jenna Coleman (Joy presumably) bestowing prezzies on most of the available world. Replete with an improbable snowman (it never snows that much in the UK at Christmas.)

It’s like a mash-up of John Lewis and a Christmas Carol.

Director Tom Hooper somehow keeps it going for three minutes while Ms Coleman is wholesomeness incarnate.

For lots of people this is Christmas of course although it brings out the ‘Bah Humbug’ in some of us.

Mother used to do these emotional epics for Boots but there was a bit of jeopardy too: like a nurse coming home in the dark.

MAA creative scale: 4.

