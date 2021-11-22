Don't Miss

BBH, W+K, Mother, Lucky Generals, NCA and Leo Burnett form the Unsigned Union

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 15 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has been running an Unsigned showcase every year since 2018, giving new and diverse talent a chance to get some exposure to people in the industry.

This year, it’s got together with some of London’s best agencies — Wieden+Kennedy, Lucky Generals, Mother, New Commercial Arts and Leo Burnett — to form a collective called the Unsigned Union. The agencies will meet on a monthly basis to put together and host an ongoing series of initiatives, events and exhibitions.

BBH has had plenty of success, with Unsigned alumni finding themselves signed by the likes of RSA, and getting commercial commissions from brands such as Nike, Chanel and L’Oreal. Artists from the 2020 showcase have had their work featured in publications including Vogue, Dazed, the Guardian, The New Yorker, The New York Times and Vice.

Stephen Ledger-Lomas, head of production at BBH, said: “We started Unsigned with the singular ambition of putting diverse talent on the radar. We wanted to look outside of the traditional channels and bring the most exciting emerging talent into the spotlight. Unsigned has now expanded its reach with the formation of a broader Unsigned Union, which aims to dismantle some of the barriers which have prevented us from moving forward collectively as an industry.”

This year’s event takes place in the BBH offices this Thursday, 25th November.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.