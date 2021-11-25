Don't Miss

Apple’s ‘Saving Simon’ star tries to hold on to the Christmas spirit all year round

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This three-minute Christmas epic is good enough to keep you watching, and has a couple of rewarding twists at the end. Although just when you think it’s taken a tragi-comic turn, Apple dials up the soppiness to a new level.

It was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro by Jason Reitaman, who directed the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, and also brought us George Clooney in Up in the Air and Elliot Page in Juno. Appropriately enough for Apple’s family theme, he’s working with his father Ivan on this ad.

There have been so many Christmas ads this year, you wonder if there can really be any more to come. Then you remember it’s still only November.

A good (if very American) take on this year’s big theme of togetherness.

MAA creative scale: 8

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.