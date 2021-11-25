Apple’s ‘Saving Simon’ star tries to hold on to the Christmas spirit all year round

This three-minute Christmas epic is good enough to keep you watching, and has a couple of rewarding twists at the end. Although just when you think it’s taken a tragi-comic turn, Apple dials up the soppiness to a new level.

It was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro by Jason Reitaman, who directed the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, and also brought us George Clooney in Up in the Air and Elliot Page in Juno. Appropriately enough for Apple’s family theme, he’s working with his father Ivan on this ad.

There have been so many Christmas ads this year, you wonder if there can really be any more to come. Then you remember it’s still only November.

A good (if very American) take on this year’s big theme of togetherness.

MAA creative scale: 8