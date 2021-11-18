Amazon ‘Wheel of Time’ makes scary debut in London’s heart

0 Shares Share

First we had paper and paste billboards (remember Bill Stickers) then digital Out of Home (DOOH) now it’s anamorphic billboards, essentially 3-D illusions.

Amazon’s answer to Game of Thrones, Wheel of Time starring Rosamund Pike, is debuting on Ocean Outdoor’s flagship Piccadilly Lights site in London’s West End in a campaign by brand experience agency Amplify.

Ms Pike, who can seem scary enough at the best of times, looms out of the billboard.

Amplify worked with the show’s VFX teams at MPC and Amazon Studios on the CGI animation. Further sites are planned including New York City’s Big Kahuna in Times Square and Tokyo’s Cross Shinjuku Vision.

Who needs the metaverse when you already have posters?