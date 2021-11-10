Don't Miss

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is a McDonald’s menu

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Mariah Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas, is cashing in on the holiday season by teaming up with McDonald’s to present a “12 Days of Christmas” menu starting on 13th December, with one free item given away every day as long as you spend a dollar via the app.

It’s all the brainchild of Wieden+Kennedy New York, and while the idea is sound, it doesn’t look like the agency had enough time with Mariah to get a decent performance out of her.

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season.”

Mariah Carey a self-confessed high maintenance diva, and fronting this campaign will no doubt fund plenty of upkeep — as if the annual royalties for “All I want for Christmas” aren’t enough.

MAA creative scale: 5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.