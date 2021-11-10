All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is a McDonald’s menu

0 Shares Share

Mariah Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas, is cashing in on the holiday season by teaming up with McDonald’s to present a “12 Days of Christmas” menu starting on 13th December, with one free item given away every day as long as you spend a dollar via the app.

It’s all the brainchild of Wieden+Kennedy New York, and while the idea is sound, it doesn’t look like the agency had enough time with Mariah to get a decent performance out of her.

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season.”

Mariah Carey a self-confessed high maintenance diva, and fronting this campaign will no doubt fund plenty of upkeep — as if the annual royalties for “All I want for Christmas” aren’t enough.

MAA creative scale: 5