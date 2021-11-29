Albert Bartlett gives potatoes star appeal

0 Shares Share

There must be money in potatoes: Albert Bartlett is all over the airwaves in the UK with ‘Make It Extraordinary,’ enlisting a troupe of acrobats in the cause of the not-so-humble spud.

Back in 2014 the brand made headlines when chef Michel Roux, of Le Gavroche fame, chose his brand ambassador role for AB over appearing on BBC shows like Masterchef. Although he seems to be reappearing on Auntie and he’s not in this latest campaign from Edinburgh’s Guy & Co, which positions itself as a hybrid creative and research agency.

With some spirited Verdi to help it along.

At least there isn’t a Santa or Christmas dinner in sight.

Lively. MAA creative scale: 7.