Trapped: Waitrose ‘Snowed In’ Christmas ad takes a real life twist

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

The Tan Hill Inn is Britain’s highest pub, and the location for adam&eveDDB’s 2017 “Snowed In” Christmas spot, in which villagers gather for a drink at the 17th century inn and find themselves trapped by the weather into putting on an unconventional festive meal.

Now, thanks to Storm Arwen, it’s happened in real life, and 61 people have been stranded there for three days so far. One couple were airlifted out by mountain rescue because they had a three month old baby to get home to; the rest are still being entertained by the well-stocked bar, karaoke, board games — and an Oasis tribute band that was playing there on Friday night when the storm struck.

The Waitrose version has got to be better than Wonderwall on repeat, although apparently the stranded group are already planning a reunion next year.

