WPP’s Essence scoops Deutsche Bank global media

WPP’s Essence, which has been fairly quiet in this year’s version of Mediapololis – mega-media pitches – has won all of German giant Deutsche Bank’s media, the first time it has been collected in one agency. It has also won the DWS asset management business.

The account was previously split between Publicis’ Spark Foundry and Starcom, with Perfomance Media working on digital.

Deutsche Bank CMO Tim Alexander says: “Essence is the ideal partner to have at our side. Essence thinks through campaigns based on data from the customer’s point of view – and scales and distributes them together with their global network GroupM. This will also be particularly helpful to us in further anchoring our two-brand strategy with Deutsche Bank and Postbank in the market in Germany.”

DWS global head of communications and marketing Adib Sisani says: “Our new lead agency has a strong affinity with innovation, data and technology, and will deliver a global setup that is a perfect fit with our strategy and beliefs.”

Essence was originally a tech-based media agency. It has worked with Google for 14 years.