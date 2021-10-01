Don't Miss

Wonderhood Studios takes Starling Bank through the roof

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago

This new campaign for Starling Bank isn’t afraid to raise expectations about for what a bank can do for you.

Wonderhood Studios’ ad shows a woman, bored of queueing at her old bank, who sees the light and rises up to smash through the glass dome of the (rather glorious) old building, before soaring through in the sky with some Starlings, all to the sound of Cream’s 60s hit, “I feel free.”

Anne Boden, CEO at Starling Bank, said: “When people see the campaign, we want them to feel inspired to make the change to a fairer and smarter alternative to traditional banks.”

Starling Bank’s new “platform” is “Here to Change,” and the ad doesn’t tell us what’s different about Starling, but it certainly makes uplifting viewing, in every sense.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

