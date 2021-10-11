WombStories team splits: Toby Allen leaves AMV to be ECD at The&Partnership

0 Shares Share

Toby Allen, one half of the star creative duo behind AMV BBDO’s multi-award winning Libresse/Bodyform account, has quit the agency to take up the role of executive creative director at The&Partnership.

As well as Womb Stories and Viva la Vulva, Allen and his partner Jim Hilson also created standout work for Tena, Martini, Sure and Facebook Portal. They were named joint deputy ECDs of AMV BBDO in October 2019.

At The&Partnership, Allen will report to CEO Sarah Golding and work across all the agency’s clients, including Argos, British Gas, Wella, Natwest, and Pets at Home. He will oversee the day-to-day running of the creative department, while the previous joint ECDs, Micky Tudor and Yan Elliot will move to new roles.

Tudor becomes chief creative officer, focusing on “maintaining key client relationships” and pitches. Elliott takes on a new group ECD role with a global remit.

Toby Allen said” “AMV is a very special place and I am proud of all that Jim and I achieved there. But having climbed the mountain I was looking for a new challenge. The&Partnership is buzzing with momentum and fizzing with entrepreneurial energy. If I can help harness that into the creative output we will create something very special. Entrepreneurial creativity feels right for the times; and I am confident we can deliver it in spades.”

Allen and Hilson won six Grand Prix and three consecutive Titainum Lions at Cannes, as well as three Black Pencils at D&AD. They have worked together since 2000, and joined AMV in 2012 after working at Wieden + Kennedy, BBH and M&C Saatchi.

Sarah Golding said: “Toby is a truly exceptional creative – the best of the best globally – and we’re beyond proud that he will be joining us. I have no doubt in my mind that Toby will help us to attract an unfair share of the best and most diverse talent out there and ensure we deliver more award-winning work for our clients.”