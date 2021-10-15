Don't Miss

Woke or not woke enough? John Lewis ad caught up in the culture wars

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

John Lewis ads usually take centre stage at this time of year – much speculation about its Christmas effort, will it be Adele? – but it’s Home Insurance under the spotlight now with its recent effort accused by social media warriors of everything from sexism to gender bending to depicting ADHD.

Too woke or not woke enough? Better take a second look.

The sexism, apparently, is the little girl quietly painting – being sensible and rational, that is – while her brother acts like an idiot.

‘Strewth. Well they do say ads should be noticed.

Wonder if JL and adam&eveDDB are re-visiting their Christmas number? At this rate if it upsets anyone there’ll be questions in the House and Boris will intervene.

JL boss Sharon White must wish she’d stayed at Ofcom where all she would have had to do was flog Channel 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.