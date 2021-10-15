Woke or not woke enough? John Lewis ad caught up in the culture wars

John Lewis ads usually take centre stage at this time of year – much speculation about its Christmas effort, will it be Adele? – but it’s Home Insurance under the spotlight now with its recent effort accused by social media warriors of everything from sexism to gender bending to depicting ADHD.

Too woke or not woke enough? Better take a second look.

The sexism, apparently, is the little girl quietly painting – being sensible and rational, that is – while her brother acts like an idiot.

‘Strewth. Well they do say ads should be noticed.

Wonder if JL and adam&eveDDB are re-visiting their Christmas number? At this rate if it upsets anyone there’ll be questions in the House and Boris will intervene.

JL boss Sharon White must wish she’d stayed at Ofcom where all she would have had to do was flog Channel 4.