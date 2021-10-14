What does the future have in store for online casino marketing?

0 Shares Share

Phrases such as “the best slots on the planet”, “all about the customer” and “win it big” have become commonplace throughout the online casino community. There is indeed something to be said about such promotions when we consider the fact that the entire industry has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years. Still, it is important to remember that advertising campaigns are always evolving.

This is even more relevant in terms of the gaming sector, as providers are now obligated to offer their services to a disparate virtual audience. What are some innovative strategies that we are likely to witness in the near future? How might these approaches benefit the average player and why is the so-called “organic” approach becoming extremely important? These are some of the questions which we will attempt to address immediately below.

A Scalpel as Opposed to a Broadsword

Traditional marketing campaigns within the online gaming sector were rather broad in nature. This “more is better” mentality is now being replaced by honed strategies that have been engineered to cater to a specific audience base. Not only will this provide a higher return-on-investment (ROI), but it is much easier for advertising professionals to appreciate the success (or the lack thereof) of a certain approach. Discretion is indeed key in this day and age.

The Power of Personalised Content Marketing

Consider these two emails sent to a paying member of an online casino:

“Dear user, please find attached the latest bonuses and offers.”

“Hey Mark! As you are a keen slots player, we have taken the time to include our most recent promotional programmes for you to enjoy.”

It is already clear which one will resonate with the end user. This is why customised approaches to ongoing marketing campaigns have taken centre stage. Online casino members are now more discerning than ever before and they expect that the firm in question will provide bespoke solutions. In fact, many experts will argue that personalised marketing is the most notable industry trend; regardless of the sector in question.

Artificial Intelligence Enters into the Equation

Otherwise known as AI, artificial intelligence has taken the online community by storm thanks to recent technological advancements. This trend is predicted to gain even more momentum into the foreseeable future. So, how does it apply to the world of online casinos

Although the games may be influenced by the presence of AI (in terms of responsiveness), the real change will be seen in regards to the overall user experience (UX). There are several applications for artificial intelligence within the gaming sector. One emerging example can be seen in the rise of the humble chatbot.

These clever algorithms can now answer a host of user-generated questions and they have begun to adopt a decidedly organic appeal. In fact, it is becoming difficult to differentiate between a chatbot and a human. In the event that the bot is unable to address a specific query, the user will then be redirected to a real-world representative.

Making Realistic Promises

Any company which promotes casino games online must walk a fine line to avoid the smoke and mirrors often associated with viral marketing. Simply stated, clients will no longer believe unfounded promises of fame and fortune. They have become much too cognisant of how ill-founded advertising campaigns often fail to meet the mark.

On the contrary, it is now pivotal that online casinos clearly illustrate what it is that they have to offer while embracing superior levels of transparency. Not only does this include the campaign itself, but it also involves the associated terms and conditions. Prospective customers will otherwise look elsewhere; perhaps registering with a closer competitor.

SEO Trends to Highlight

Finally, it is only logical to mention the role that search engine optimisation (SEO) will play. There are several changes which should occur in the near future. Some of the most profound include:

*A greater focus upon local marketing campaigns.

*The inclusion of long-tail keywords.

*Ensuring that all online casinos offer a mobile-responsive edge.

*A heightened importance upon the creation of quality content.

*A better understanding of the buyer persona in general.

*A strong presence within social media circles.

SEO represents the cornerstone of any well-founded marketing campaign, so these observations should not come as a great surprise.

Although the observations outlined above will certainly come into play, no one possesses a “crystal ball” in terms of what else may occur. Perhaps the main point of this article is that online casinos (and the e-commerce community as a whole) needs to keep one step ahead of the latest trends in order to cater to an audience that has become increasingly demanding in terms of expectations.