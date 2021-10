0 Shares Share

Viennese artists were a pretty rum lot at the turn of the 20th century (Hitler had a brief but unsuccessful career as a painter there – worse luck) and the Viennese Tourist Board is trading on those days with a cheeky-ish film from Jung von Matt.: ‘Vienna strips on OnlyFans.’

Only Fans is the only social network that allows nudity it seems (not sure it’s the only one with nudity.)

May nab an award or three.

MAA creative scale: 8.