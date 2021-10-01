Very kicks off Christmas with non-event from Grey

0 Shares Share

Online retailer Very is first out of the blocks with this season’s Christmas ads – only 85 days to go it reminds us, that’s nearly a quarter of a year.

So Very and agency Grey are inviting us to “start Christmas early,” doing all those things we miss like eating mince pies, wearing silly sweaters and plastering lights all over house fronts. No excuses needed, it seems.

Can’t wait – 85 days suddenly seems like a lifetime.

Very Group CMO Carly O’Brien says: “At Very, our mantra is about enabling people to purchase what they need – be it treats or everyday items – that create joy “this Very moment”. After Christmas was pared back for many last year by last-minute lockdowns, we wanted to get into the spirit early and unashamedly embrace the season as soon as the leaves start to fall.

“As the ultimate Christmas enthusiasts and champions of now, we have focused on empowering and enabling our customers to say yes to all the excuses that make their Christmas so wonderful.”

There may be the germ of an idea here but it’s not evident in the ad.

MAA creative scale: 2.