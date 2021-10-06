Don't Miss

Uncommon updates the cuppa in first campaign for Twinings

Posted by: Emma Hall

Twinings’ new campaign, “Alive in every drop,” pulls off a clever balancing act – it feels modern but respects the tradition of pausing for a cuppa, reflecting the way that it can shift the mood of the day.

Watching these ads is almost as good as taking time out to drink a cup of tea, thanks to skilful direction by James Marsh, known for his work on The Theory of Everything and Man on Wire, both of which won Oscars. It’s worth watching all three.

Uncommon Creative Studios won the business after a final pitch against Mother in April. Media, which covers social and OOH as well as TV, is by the7stars. Incumbent M&C Saatchi did not repitch.

MAA creative scale: 8.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

