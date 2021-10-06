Uncommon updates the cuppa in first campaign for Twinings

0 Shares Share

Twinings’ new campaign, “Alive in every drop,” pulls off a clever balancing act – it feels modern but respects the tradition of pausing for a cuppa, reflecting the way that it can shift the mood of the day.

Watching these ads is almost as good as taking time out to drink a cup of tea, thanks to skilful direction by James Marsh, known for his work on The Theory of Everything and Man on Wire, both of which won Oscars. It’s worth watching all three.

Uncommon Creative Studios won the business after a final pitch against Mother in April. Media, which covers social and OOH as well as TV, is by the7stars. Incumbent M&C Saatchi did not repitch.

MAA creative scale: 8.5