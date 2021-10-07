Uncommon puts “the fire inside” PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats

0 Shares Share

Uncommon is putting out a steady stream of work for big brands this year – Google, B&Q, ITV, Twinings – and now PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats, with a weighty new campaign, “The Fire Inside.”

The TV ad tells a good story about a teacher heading out for work via a training session at the boxing gym, and the whole effort also gains credibility from the fact that Quaker is boosting its long-term commitment to Magic Breakfast, the scheme that provides a proper breakfast at school for kids who need it.

Uncommon won the Quaker Oats business back in December 2020 after a pitch against Wonderhood and Havas London. AMV BBDO, which also lost two other PepsiCo brands last year – Doritos and Walkers – had handled Quaker Oats since 2003.

Claire Molyneux, senior marketing manager at PepsiCo, said: “To re-discover the unique role that Quaker plays in consumers’ lives, we went back to our 1909 brand manifesto. Quaker Oats were made not only to offer a bowl of goodness and warmth, but to act as a fuel for life.

“It’s unbelievable that in 2021, children in the UK are unable to access a healthy breakfast. We are proud that The Fire Inside campaign is stepping up our partnership with Magic Breakfast, helping to drive further awareness of child food poverty in this country.”

Directed by Ed Morris, who puts a light touch on what could have been a heavy-handed film, in the same way he did for MullenLowe’s NHS recruitment drive last year.

