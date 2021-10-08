Uber Eats & Mother – there for you in your moment of need

A rousing performance form Uber Eats’ latest star courier brings another fresh take to Mother’s ongoing campaign for the brand.

Stage and screen actor Ekow Quartey delivers takeaway in dramatic fashion. He sees his job as more than just fulfilling orders, it’s rallying late night office workers, hungover friends and despondent football fans with the power of oratory – as well as chicken gyozo – just when they need it most.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing UK at Uber Eats, said: “After what has been a tough 18 months for everyone, we wanted to celebrate the resilience of the Great British public and the role of a great food delivery to lift your spirits. Our latest ‘Bring It’ campaign focuses on the power of food to help pick you up, lift your mood and give you the energy to persevere.”

The films are directed by Mike Warzin, who has also delivered some strong work for Nike, KFC and Bud Light Seltzer through Wieden + Kennedy in the US.

Uber Eats seems to have found its marketing groove, unlike Just Eat and Deliveroo – although they are all growing at an alarming rate, regardless.

MAA creative scale: 8