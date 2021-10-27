Publicis tipped to land Facebook global media

0 Shares Share

Publicis Media is being tipped as the favourite to win Facebook’s global media account, up against Dentsu and Havas. Former agency WPP’s Mindshare declined to repitch.

Facebook, thought to be planning a big brand makeover including, possibly, renaming the whole company has recently become a major advertiser although its efforts seem bedevilled by undue caution as everything it touches these days bites back. WPP, which has said in a different context that it will only work with advertisers who share its values, probably thinks it’s well out of it.

Publicis isn’t likely to be put off by any of this and with its big data businesses Epsilon and Sapient may be a good match for Facebook.

Usually these days such big global media reviews end with the account being split, the main winner with most of it including the US but rival networks with substantial crumbs in other regions, providing useful comparisons and keeping the big winner on its toes.

ID Comms is handling the review.