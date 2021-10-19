Don't Miss

Publicis’ Le Truc collective debuts for TikTok

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 4 hours ago 0

Publicis launched Le Truc, a kind of group-wide creative collective, in New York with a fair amount of hoopla back in February, since when not very much.

But now it’s on the big stage with its debut campaign for ever-growing TikTok, a pretty good client to start with.

It’s the story of a “mystery apartment girl” (possessor of a real estate hole) and what people make of her and it.

Do we “have to see it?” It will spark a lot of curiosity no doubt.

Very TikTok, somehow or other.

MAA creative scale: 8.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

