Post-pandemic creativity: Hyundai’s healing road trip

Hyundai in the US is trying to “humanize” the brand, to which end agency Innocean is following a history teacher trying to re-connect with his students post-pandemic on a 3,000 mile road trip.

It takes him to Philadelphia, where George Washington famously wintered to escape the British and a redwood forest (where Americans get all mystical.) With Annie Leibovitz to take the photos, not an option open to every history teacher.

Actually it’s pretty persuasive, better than the guff you get in most car ads these days (there’s little point in trying to sell them as there are no computer chips available.)

MAA creative scale: 6.5.