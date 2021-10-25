Patrick Collister’s 80s blast from the past

0 Shares Share

In a long career in advertising Patrick Collister, a one-time head of design for Google in the UK, has happened across a fair number of ads – even some good ones.

Here’s his selection of 15 from the 1980s, arguably adland’s golden period, in the UK anyway. Defy anyone not to smile as Wordsworth kicks off proceedings for a well-known lager.

It was, of course, a different non-digital world then but can’t advertisers still be engaging and funny?

Quite good fun to go actor spotting here: Peter Capaldi (In the Thick of It, Dr Who) with Frances De La Tour for a long-forgotten auto product.