Don't Miss

Patrick Collister’s 80s blast from the past

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

In a long career in advertising Patrick Collister, a one-time head of design for Google in the UK, has happened across a fair number of ads – even some good ones.

Here’s his selection of 15 from the 1980s, arguably adland’s golden period, in the UK anyway. Defy anyone not to smile as Wordsworth kicks off proceedings for a well-known lager.

It was, of course, a different non-digital world then but can’t advertisers still be engaging and funny?

Quite good fun to go actor spotting here: Peter Capaldi (In the Thick of It, Dr Who) with Frances De La Tour for a long-forgotten auto product.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.