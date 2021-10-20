Omnicom gets back on track with 11.5% growth in Q3

Omnicom has answered the challenge laid down by holding company rival Publicis with an 11.5% rise in organic revenue in Q3 2021 to $3.4bn. Publicis reported 11.2% although its comparatives were tougher. Omnicom only inched forwards in terms of revenue compared to pre-pandemic 2019 ($3.2bn.)

The US, where the market held up better than elsewhere last year, increased 7.7%, Europe 14.5% (UK 11.4%, below) and APAC 19.6%. CRM (so-called performance marketing) was the strongest activity, growing by 24.3%.

Omnicom is predicting 9% organic growth for the year.

Omnicom was hit harder than some of its holding company rivals as big creative agencies – BBDO, TBWA and DDB – inevitably saw campaigns cancelled. The challenge now for all the holding companies is to show real growth over 2019 in the rest of 2021.