Ocean names digital Out of Home award winners

Spark44 and MediaCom won the top prizes in Ocean Outdoor’s annual digital creative competition with Out of Home executions created for Land Rover and the charity Rays of Sunshine respectively.

The winners were chosen by a panel of 19 expert judges drawn from the Out of Home and wider advertising industry and presented at an industry event hosted by Ocean at the National Gallery in London.

Spark44 took the first prize in the commercial brand category for #Outspiration which encourages people to look after their health and wellbeing by taking regular breaks outdoors. The campaign used audio and connectivity to live stream nearby streams (the watery variety.)

First prize in the charity category went to MediaCom’s Rays of Sunshine for Making Children’s Wishes Real, an interactive campaign which uses movement and other tech to turn imaginative drawings by seriously ill children into reality.

Ocean UK joint MD Phil Hall says: “The return of our annual digital creative competition following a one year hiatus is marked with yet more exceptional work, much of which takes its inspiration from what we have all experienced over the past 18 months.

“Digital out of home is a broadcast medium which reaches people on different levels and in ways they least expect. Brands that create emotional connections are outperforming their competition and reaping the commercial rewards. DOOH is the platform to deliver all of that, priming other media channels and creating meaningful and often highly sharable content in the process.”

Second places in commercial went to The&Partnership for Pets at Home which uses the interactive capabilities of DOOH to demonstrate how pets of all kinds can relieve stress. Third prize went to Krow and Toolstation for The World’s Most Supportive Poster, highlighting the mental health of tradespeople working in the construction industry first.

In the charity category, Engine took second prize for the national Out of Home charity Missing People which combines deep learning technology with the capabilities of full motion portfolio to build the first search network for the smartphone era.

Third prize went to Forever Beta for a campaign for The Big Issue Foundation to help vendors reclaim their place on the High Street following the worst period in the history of the charity which saw it £8.25m in magazine sales.

The six winning agencies and their clients share £500,000 worth of airtime for their campaigns across Ocean’s digital formats in UK cities.