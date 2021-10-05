Now MSQ buys production studio Brave Spark

0 Shares Share

Fast-growing marketing group MSQ has bought creative production studio Brave Spark. In the last year MSQ has also bought Be Heard Group and MBA.

Brave Spark, which works for Hiscox, Arlo, Hitachi and Trivento among others, will be based in MSQ’s new Covent Garden London office. MSQ will also roll out Brave spark globally. MSQ launched a multi-disciplinary offer in North America earlier this year and has international hubs in Shanghai and Singapore.

Morgan Cox, who joined MSQ as head of dynamic content and production, will work with Brave Spark co-founders Rob Drake and Robin Shek (below with MSQ’s Peter Reid and Kate Howe) and CTO Luke Cunningham on global growth and technology plans.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “I’ve got to know the Brave Spark team over a number of years now – the quality of the work they produce is always second to none and I cannot be more pleased to have them join the MSQ family.

“The disruption of daily lives across the world has changed audience relationships with media and brands, therefore marketers are increasingly asking for teams that can make the best possible decisions about content production and investments to deliver the most impactful consumer experience. This acquisition will unlock new areas of creativity and efficiency to do just that.”

Brave Spark co-founder Drake says: “We’re really excited to bring Brave Spark into the MSQ group. It’s clear that MSQ is growing at speed and their ambition and entrepreneurial spirit echoes the approach we’ve taken to build Brave Spark.

“We’ve always worked together in clear and collaborative ways and that joined-up thinking makes the work better – which means this deal will help take Brave Spark to even greater heights and realise the biggest ambitions of our clients.”