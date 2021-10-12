Don't Miss

Now Havas chirps into Halloween for Asda

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 17 hours ago

It’s Halloween at the end of the month – as if we didn’t have enough irritations with shortages, rising taxes and Covid rattling though schools – on a weekend, so it’s an even bigger thing. Oh dear.

Asda and new agency Havas are entering into the spirit of the occasion with ‘The Big Freakend,’ the latest in what seems determined to be the chirpiest campaign on the planet. The emphasis, under the jollity, is price which is a pretty clear signal of where the new Asda is going – up against Aldi and Lidl.

Havas seems to have made a decent (populist) fist of Asda do far, not a view is universally shared in adland.

Big supermarket accounts are always a challenge, they can take over the agency and change its personality. But so far so good (ish.)

MAA creative scale: 6.

