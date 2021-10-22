Don't Miss

NHS back in the market for nurses with MullenLowe

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics, PR 13 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The UK’s NHS seems to lurch from crisis to crisis no matter how much money is thrown at it. Now it’s running out of nurses as we head into another virus-ridden winter.

MullenLowe, recently re-appointed to the main ad account, is back on the case, this time with a recruitment effort showing how a nurse can affect 1000 lives.

As ever with this aspect of the campaign it brings to life a nurse’s life, or the most rewarding bits anyway. But can’t we just pay them more and have done with it?

MAA creative scale: 6.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.