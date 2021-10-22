NHS back in the market for nurses with MullenLowe

0 Shares Share

The UK’s NHS seems to lurch from crisis to crisis no matter how much money is thrown at it. Now it’s running out of nurses as we head into another virus-ridden winter.

MullenLowe, recently re-appointed to the main ad account, is back on the case, this time with a recruitment effort showing how a nurse can affect 1000 lives.

As ever with this aspect of the campaign it brings to life a nurse’s life, or the most rewarding bits anyway. But can’t we just pay them more and have done with it?

MAA creative scale: 6.