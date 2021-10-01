New Commercial Arts debuts for Sainsbury’s Habitat

0 Shares Share

Here’s another germ of an idea – actually rather more than that – from New Commercial Arts in its debut for Habitat, part of the Sainsbury’s empire.

In that inquisitive way the agency has it’s looked into the word ‘habitat’ rather than referencing Terence Conran’s famous old designer store that won’t mean much to today’s consumers.

So we have members of a family in their natural habitats with Habitat products. To create an “aspirational mass market” via Sainsbury’s and Argos.

Fine as far as it goes. But this particular idea needs rather more room to breathe. Quite likely that we’ll be seeing more 30 seconds than usual this Christmas as TV price inflation hits retailers already struggling with supply chain problems.

The posters are clean and to the point.

MAA creative scale: 7.