MSQ signs Kantar heavy hitter Bart Michels

0 Shares Share

Ambitious London-based marketing group MSQ has made another heavyweight hiring. Former Kantar Consulting Europe CEO Bart Michels is joining as an executive director and executive chairman of MSQ’s insights and analytics consultancy Freemavens.

Michels (left) worked in marketing at companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg’s and Coca-Cola. He became group brand and communications director of Virgin Media before joining WPP’s Kantar research business where he was also global CEO of Added Value and UK country manager.

Michels says: “Marketers and insight leaders are looking for more connected ways to get faster, and more creative insights, ideas and in-market impact. The way MSQ is set up and the firepower it brings has the potential to provide clients with another, more effective way. This is a very exciting time to be joining such an agile and ambitious group as MSQ.

“The group has invested significantly in its global tech and data capabilities but also has the talent, creative intelligence and agility to join it all together in a way that can make a big difference for clients.”

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “Today’s fast-paced world requires brands to use sharper insight to deliver more impactful customer experiences. As a joined-up, global marketing group we believe we can lead the way in this space, and bringing in someone with Bart’s experience and skillset will enable us to do just that. He knows how to get the very best out of a marketing group and its agencies, and more importantly he knows what it takes to help brands and businesses grow.”

MSQ bought consultancy freemaves in 2020. Founded in 2013, it has worked for Unilever, L’Oreal, Pernod Ricard and GSK. Freemavens recently expanded into Shanghai.