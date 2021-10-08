MAA Ad of the Week: Wonderhood for Starling Bank

0 Shares Share

Wonderhood Studios is now up and running and its new campaign for challenger bank Starling is a refreshing turn of foot.

Starling has the advantage of not being a legacy bank, so doesn’t have the unfortunate baggage many of them carry about. All the UK biggies have been hit with scandal at some time or become unpopular for their clumsy attempts to go digital (generally meaning reduced customer service.) All that marketing spend on black horses and the like has an uphill struggle.

Unearthing Cream’s “I feel free” is a stroke of genius by someone with a long memory.

Wonderhood may be joining the new UK indie aristocracy of Uncommon and New Commercial Arts.