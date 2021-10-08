Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Wonderhood for Starling Bank

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

Wonderhood Studios is now up and running and its new campaign for challenger bank Starling is a refreshing turn of foot.

Starling has the advantage of not being a legacy bank, so doesn’t have the unfortunate baggage many of them carry about. All the UK biggies have been hit with scandal at some time or become unpopular for their clumsy attempts to go digital (generally meaning reduced customer service.) All that marketing spend on black horses and the like has an uphill struggle.

Unearthing Cream’s “I feel free” is a stroke of genius by someone with a long memory.

Wonderhood may be joining the new UK indie aristocracy of Uncommon and New Commercial Arts.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

