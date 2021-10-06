Lovima takes to the airwaves to herald overdue women’s lib

0 Shares Share

It’s 60 years since the female contraceptive pill made its debut in the UK and it’s taken all those 60 years to be made available to women without a prescription, which sounds rather tardy (you still need to see a pharmacist.)

Maxwellia’s Lovima is one of the first and it’s being introduced by a pleasingly down to earth film from studio Ourselves, highlighting its role on women’s liberation.

Maxwellia founder and CEO Anna Maxwell says: “Finally, sixty years on from the launch of the pill, women are able to buy this oral contraception direct from their local pharmacies without a prescription, a doctor’s appointment or hours spent in a waiting room. By putting women in control of their bodies and their lives, Maxwellia and our new brand Lovima® is at the vanguard of this long-awaited revolution in women’s healthcare.”

About time too.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.