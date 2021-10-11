It’s a Cinch for new agency VCCP – or is it?

0 Shares Share

VCCP landed online used car marketplace Cinch in the summer. Here’s its debut with Rylan Clark-Neal, who’s fronted Cinch ads since it started barely a year ago, back in the frame, this time assisted by celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.

VCCP’s contribution seems to be “Don’t just nail it, Cinch it,” hardly the most elegant of lines.

Cinch senior marketing director Amy Townsend says: “VCCP have been the perfect strategic and creative partner since we appointed them just a few short months ago. We’ve collaborated closely to bring to market outstanding new creative and we are excited to unveil to the nation even more brilliant and charming moments of Cinching it in the year to come.”

Cinch has been a runaway success for owner WeBuyAnyCar and you can see why they want to stick with Clark-Neal. That, however, always causes problems for new agencies as the continuing presence of Gio Compario does for GoCompare and Droga5.

To call this “outstanding creative” is stretching things more than somewhat. Where will Clark-Neal pop up next? As they open on a desert island beach?

MAA creative scale: 3.