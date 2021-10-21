IPG leads holding company pack with 15% organic growth

0 Shares Share

Interpublic (IPG) is the new leader in Q3 organic revenue growth among the big holding companies with 15% (Publicis was 11.2 and Omnicom 11.5) on a rise in net revenue of 15.7% to $2.26bn ($1.95bn last year.) Organic revenue grew 14.7% in the US, 15.4% internationally.

IPG is forecasting 11% organic revenue growth for the year.

CEO Philippe Krakowsky says: “Our third quarter performance, which was highlighted by strong revenue growth in all world regions and across our operating segments, and driven by broad-based contributions across our agencies and client sectors..these remarkable results are thanks to our people, across all of Interpublic, who have continued to show a high level of dedication and support – to our clients and to one another.

“The strategic steps we have taken over the long-term position us as a high value business partner that helps marketers thrive in the digital economy. By combining the power of creativity with the benefits of data and technology, we can create integrated solutions that are precise and accountable, solving business issues and driving growth for clients.”

IPG has, indeed, performed strongly through the pandemic, arguably outstripping its peers. IPG agencies include McCann, FCB, UM and Initiative.