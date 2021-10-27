Forrester: will 2022 see freshly empowered marketers?

0 Shares Share

Forrester Research has revealed its marketing predictions for 2022, which it describes as “bold calls to push the limits and challenge the market rather than state obvious trends already in the works.”

Actually some of the headline ones are already in the works but they’re interesting all the same.

So there’s in-housing:

Four in ten CMOs will bolster their in-house agencies’ remit from execution to creation. Forrester’s August 2021 CMO Pulse Survey shows that 44% of US B2C marketing executives plan to move more agency work to their in-house teams in 2022. Driven by cost and process efficiencies, CMOs will lean on their in-house agencies to take on more high-profile assignments as part of the blended partner management model.

The dreaded (by some) purpose:

Big Brands will step in where governments fail to act. Forrester’s March 2021 Global Trust Imperative Survey found that consumers in the US, France, India, the and the UK trust long-established companies and the company that employs them more than their government; they increasingly expect brands to use their platforms to lead change on issues affecting society.

More online adults in the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK said that they regularly purchase from brands that align with their personal values in 2021 than in 2020; the US saw the largest jump, from 40% in 2020 to 48% in 2021. Forrester expects this to surpass 50% in 2022, spurring brands to take action like never before.

And commerce/CX:

Commerce will catalyse 35% of CMOs into CX leaders. In 2022, more CMOs will own or influence online commerce. Forrester predicts that 35% of B2C marketing functions will be responsible for CX — a number that’s slowly risen from 24% in 2019 to 26% in 2020 to 28% in Forrester’s 2021 Global Marketing Survey.

Seems fair enough. Here’s one from MAA, not specifically about marketers. Holding companies will rediscover their appetite for buying creative agencies as they run out of talent.