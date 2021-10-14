Dunelm rejects conformity in ‘Dun Your Way’ from Creature

0 Shares Share

Ikea found fame for chucking out the chintz; now Dunelm is doing the opposite, and chucking out the scandi grey. Creature London’s first campaign for the furniture retailer encourages customers to defy interiors sameness and bring some colour into the home.

It’s the agency’s first work since the business moved from MullenLowe, which worked with Dunelms for six years, during which time it saw a lot of growth. Last year alone, online sales were up by 111 per cent and overall sales were up 23 per cent, despite store closures.

David Murdin, Dunelm brand marketing director, said: “The launch of ‘Dun Your Way’ gives us an ownable brand and communications platform as well as a lively, bold tone of voice, which we hope will empower our customers to create a home which brings them joy, done their way and no one else’s.”

Ben Middleton, chief creative officer at Creature, said: “”The launch of the Dun Your Way campaign is a big, bold, liberating leap forward. Making this work has been a ton of fun and now we are excitedly waiting to see everything from cushions to curtains changing all over the country.”

A Christmas campaign is set to follow, based around the idea of “delivering joy.” Media strategy, planning and buying is by Goodstuff.

The affordable interiors market is becoming very competitive, and no longer the preserve of Ikea. John Lewis’ Anyday range has been very successful, and Habitat recently launched a high profile campaign by New Commercial Arts. Dunelm has gone out on a limb with this campaign, but maybe that’s what the (overly tasteful) sector needs.

MAA creative scale: 6