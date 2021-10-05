Does FIFA 22 actually leave the real game behind?

0 Shares Share

“You have to be in it to win it” they used to say. Maybe you have to be a knowledgeable gamer to make sense of adam&eveDDB’s launch film for EA Sports’ FIFA 22. Now with “hypermotion” which seems to mean you can dissolve players and replace them with, what? Avatars?

Then, again, that’s who they’re aiming at.

We open on David Beckham in one of his lovely residences as his FIFA 22 is delivered by suitcase.

All looks very engrossing (just trying to name the players..) Football, usually, isn’t quite this spectacular. Which may be food for thought.

MAA creative scale: 6.