Currys swallows Carphone Warehouse and others in one brand relaunch

Currys is rolling its multifarious brands – Currys, PC World, Carphone Warehouse and Team Knowhow – into one, er, superbrand: Currys.

Some of the above, notably Carphone Warehouse, might be well past their sell-by date. But can Currys, once an electrical store, do all these things in a smaller retail estate?

According to the relaunch campaign from AMV BBDO it can. It majors on the expertise of its in-store staff amid a plethora of warnings about what can go wrong if you do it yourself (that is, buy from an online-only retailer.)

Currys brand and marketing director Dan Rubel says: “Technology is such an intrinsic part of our lives now that how you buy it matters more than ever before. Our research shows that prior to handing over their hard-earned cash, people want advice about the tech they buy from a real-life human expert, particularly when it comes to those expensive and more complex pieces of kit

“Our real life human experts are able to help tech buyers work out the right tech for them, whether that’s in-store or online via our pioneering 24/7 ShopLive video shopping platform. This is unique to Currys and our omnichannel model, and something that the algorithms used by faceless robot retailers simply can’t replicate, because life really is better when you listen to experts.”

Fair enough and the campaign makes that point clearly enough, with a leavening of humour.

Somehow you expect a bit more though.

MAA creative scale: 6.