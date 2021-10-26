Don't Miss

Can Grace Jones shoehorn old-timer Barclaycard into ‘buy now pay later market?’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in News 3 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Credit cards have been draining our wallets for decades and now they have a new challenger the ‘buy now pay later’ gang which (it seems to us) offer a rather better deal.

Barclaycard, the first credit card in the UK (Amex and Diners were charge cards) is trying to muscle in on the action with a new campaign by Droga5 featuring Grace Jones aiming barbs at the notion of ‘cool’ in such matters (or ‘kool,’ geddit?)

Getting a celeb to play against type is an old ad stand-by. Getting Grace Jones in an ad has made strong man and women quake.

Not convinced, suspect they weren’t really either.

MAA creative scale: 4.

PS The representative interest rate featured in the ad is 33.9%. Says it all really.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.