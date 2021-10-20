Camden Brewery goes back to the present with Marmite

Marmite has become something of a fetish in the UK and now Camden Town Brewery, part of the mighty AB InBev empire, has repurposed an old Marmite ad -‘Marmite Kiss’ – for its new Camden Marmite Ale.
Snogging loses its appeal for some some if the sticky condiment has been on the scene. From Draftline, AB inBev’s in-house agency with production studio Mindseye.
Here’s the original.
Good idea, nicely done (ethnicity ticked too.) Suppose as it was in-house there wasn’t a client to say “but it will put people off.”
MAA creative scale: 8.
PS Haven’t actually tried it. Maybe they should send some to beer expert George Parker in Boise, Idaho.