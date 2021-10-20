Camden Brewery goes back to the present with Marmite

Don't Miss

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Marmite has become something of a fetish in the UK and now Camden Town Brewery, part of the mighty AB InBev empire, has repurposed an old Marmite ad -‘Marmite Kiss’ – for its new Camden Marmite Ale.

Snogging loses its appeal for some some if the sticky condiment has been on the scene. From Draftline, AB inBev’s in-house agency with production studio Mindseye.

Here’s the original.

Good idea, nicely done (ethnicity ticked too.) Suppose as it was in-house there wasn’t a client to say “but it will put people off.”

MAA creative scale: 8.

PS Haven’t actually tried it. Maybe they should send some to beer expert George Parker in Boise, Idaho.

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

