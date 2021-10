0 Shares Share

Burberry goes its own way in ads under in-house CCO Riccardo Tisci and here’s another striking effort, this time with four-director outfit Megaforce and Riff Raff.

Plonking four models in a seemingly unremarkable field may seem a stretch for two minutes plus of film but…

“How did they do that?’ is a smart way to keep your audience engaged, and book a long shelf life for the ad.

If this is in-housing, let’s have more of it.

MAA creative scale: 9.5.