Bisto’s back after six years – plus gloop, alas

Bisto, one of the very earliest moneymakers for ITV as well as its various owners, is back on TV for the first time in six years. From either JWT or McCann, it doesn’t seem to be saying.

Current owner Premier Foods has had a rocky time after a series of acquisitions left it with too much debt but seems back on track now. Hence the Bisto campaign presumably.

So you expect something rather special.

Which we don’t get, alas. Maybe you can’t blame the client and whichever agency for playing it safe but it’s an exercise in box-ticking: “bonding with Bisto” essentially. And the saccharine soundtrack doesn’t help.

And why are they pouring beef Bisto onto chicken?

Must try harder. MAA creative scale: 3.