Don't Miss

BBH beats tough competition to Ribena creative

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BBH has won one of the year’s more competitive UK creative pitches: pipping adam&eveDDB, Accenture’s Karmarama and Creature to the Ribena account. Havas pulled out. Ribena, now owned by Suntory, was resigned by WPP’s Wunderman Thompson, an unusual move for any holding company-owned agency these days.

BBH has recently been the subject of a typical Publicis Groupe shuffle, now ruled in the UK by a board headed by Annette King with more autonomy going to its overseas micro-network managers. Creature is appearing on some good pitch lists – it won Dunelm from MullenLowe – while A&E may be concerned about its pitch conversion rate.

Once the pitch king, it has missed out on a number recently despite being the UK’s biggest and, arguably, best agency across the piece.

Ribena head of marketing Helen Passard says: “It’s been an extremely collaborative process and we’d like to thank all the agencies involved for the work they put in at each stage of the pitch. It was a strong final round, but we were particularly impressed with the creativity of the BBH team.”

BBH ECD Helen Rhodes says: “Winning Ribena is like winning the juicy advertising lottery. It’s an iconic brand that is as synonymous with British culture as tea, cake, fish and chips and Harry Potter.”

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.