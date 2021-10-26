BBH beats tough competition to Ribena creative

0 Shares Share

BBH has won one of the year’s more competitive UK creative pitches: pipping adam&eveDDB, Accenture’s Karmarama and Creature to the Ribena account. Havas pulled out. Ribena, now owned by Suntory, was resigned by WPP’s Wunderman Thompson, an unusual move for any holding company-owned agency these days.

BBH has recently been the subject of a typical Publicis Groupe shuffle, now ruled in the UK by a board headed by Annette King with more autonomy going to its overseas micro-network managers. Creature is appearing on some good pitch lists – it won Dunelm from MullenLowe – while A&E may be concerned about its pitch conversion rate.

Once the pitch king, it has missed out on a number recently despite being the UK’s biggest and, arguably, best agency across the piece.

Ribena head of marketing Helen Passard says: “It’s been an extremely collaborative process and we’d like to thank all the agencies involved for the work they put in at each stage of the pitch. It was a strong final round, but we were particularly impressed with the creativity of the BBH team.”

BBH ECD Helen Rhodes says: “Winning Ribena is like winning the juicy advertising lottery. It’s an iconic brand that is as synonymous with British culture as tea, cake, fish and chips and Harry Potter.”