At last, Halloween ad that hits the right note

Usually run a mile from Halloween ads but US agency Red Tettemer O’Connell+Partners has produced a satisfyingly sour effort for Dietz & Watson, where even the bat (protected species, guys) gets it.

Capicola, or gabagool as New Yorkers have it, was reportedly Tony Soprano’s favourite cured pork snack. For Halloween it’s become The Gabaghoul.

Everything a Halloween ad should be.

MAA creative scale: 8.